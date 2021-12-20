City Parks Director defends design of Cole Park Pier benches

Dante Gonzalez responded saying a lot of thought went into the park's design, and it was intended to be welcoming.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to one of the organizers of today’s peaceful protest at Cole Park Pier, hostile architecture is when cities, transportation authorities, and businesses put in features that are meant to keep the homeless away.

“In corpus its mainly things like these bars on the benches, that way homeless people can’t lay down to rest,” Protestor Mariah Boone said.

She said some of the city's ordinances that are in place make it harder for those who already struggle from being unhoused, limiting the amount of public spaces they can go.

"Our city does so many really good things, a lot of good things,” Boone said. “But, things like this we don’t need. Things like the panhandling ordinance violates free speech, the Blucher Park ordinance targets those who slept and ate at the park. Those things need to go.”

The City's Parks Director, Dante Gonzalez responded saying a lot of thought went into the park's design, and it was intended to be welcoming.

"We’ve actually taken a very good look and deep dive into that particular park,” Gonzalez said. “I think it’s a lot more welcoming then it used to be.”



Gonzalez said the railing you see can be found at most all of the parks here in corpus Christi and it is an industry standard across the nation.

"We actually don’t encourage people to go and sleep there or lay on the benches because those amenities aren’t meant for that particular reason,” Gonzalez said. “We encourage them to go to one of the other facilities across the city where they can actually lay down and rest their head on a bed."

The new architecture aligns with the city's ordinance prohibiting the sitting or lying in the public right-of-way.

Those 'public right of way' areas include the Downtown Central Business District, North Beach and Flour Bluff - something that if violated - can result in a fine of up to 500 dollars.

Some of the facilities looking to help those in need in the Coastal Bend include Mission 911 along with the Good Samaritan, and the Salvation Army.

