City approves funding for playground equipment, shade structures at 14 city parks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some city parks are getting major upgrades.

The Corpus Christi City Council approved the purchase of nearly $500,000 worth of playground equipment and shade structures for 14 city parks.

The project will replace older playground equipment and shade structures will be installed. All playgrounds will have a rubber fall zone with a concrete base with ADA-compliant pathways to the structures.

"Parks are so important to establishing and maintaining good quality of life in every community," said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. "I am proud that the city is moving forward with these voter-approved park projects for the betterment of our parks system and outdoor recreational activities for residents and visitors."

Parks selected for improvements are Academy, Brookhill, McNorton, Cuiper, Sam Houston, Sherwood, Temple, Douden, Retta, Windsor, Brandywine, Brighton, Captain Falcon, and Crossgate.

