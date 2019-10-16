CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's City Council and the Police Officers Association reached a deal Tuesday on their collective bargaining agreement.

The tentative arrangement is designed to enhance officer recruitment and retain them, fill critical vacancies in the force, and reduce the Texas Municipal Retirement System. More than 95-percent of the Police Officers Association voted in favor of the four-year contract.

There will be an increase in longevity pay plus a newly created add-pay for intermediate peace officer certification, advanced peace officer certification, and master peace officer certification.

The deal will last through September 2023.

