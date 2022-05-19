Beat the Heat: Corpus Christi city pools set to open Memorial Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Extreme heat has settled in over South Texas and there will soon be a free way to help cool the family off.
All city pools-- Greenwood Pool, H-E-B Pool, Oso Pool, and West Guth Pool--are set to open on Memorial Day Weekend.
The H-E-B Pool is a wonderful choice for younger and inexperienced swimmers with its zero-depth entry pool, fun water features, cabanas, and a party-concession area. The fun water features encourage children to splash in the water and are perfect for play!
Oso Pool is an outdoor pool that offers lap swim and several play features.
The West Guth Pool features a zero-depth entry pool, climbing wall, and splash water features.
Two other city pools are open year round, the Natatorium and Collier Pool.
Admission to the pools is free and lifeguards will be on duty to keep the family safe.
For more information on the city's public pools, click here.
