City, Port officials discuss collaboration regarding plans for desalination plant

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo talked about one of the reasons why she didn't vote to re-appoint Richard Valls to the Port Commission.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said that moving forward she expects better collaboration between the City and the Port of Corpus Christi when it comes to the desalination issue.

That issue led Guajardo and at least one councilmember to not vote to re-appoint Richard Valls as one of the city's three representatives on the Port Commission.

Tuesday's City Council vote to not re-appoint commissioner Valls to the Port may serve as a warning to other City appointees that the mayor and council expect those they appoint to boards and commissions to work with the City, and not against it on issues like desalination.

"We are depending on those three appointees to voice what is best,” Guajardo said, “or have discussions and communicate with us.”

Guajardo talked about one of the reasons why she didn't vote to re-appoint Valls to the Port Commission. The sticking point has been that the Port began trying to build its own desalination plants and supply that water to industry and that caused problems with City leaders.

City councilman Roland Barrera stressed that collaboration among leaders is necessary to target the issues surrounding desalination.

"My feeling is that the board obviously wants to provide this resource,” Barrera said. “It may be another revenue stream for them and that's ok. The thing is we need to collaborate, so that we're not stepping on each other's toes and we're not contradicting each other when it comes to the Environmental Protection Agency, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or the Army Corps of Engineers."

The Port has been trying to get permits to build a Desal plant along the La Quinta channel and on Harbor Island. Barrera said red flags raised by the State over the Port's plan might impact the City's own effort to build a desal plant here along the inner harbor and along the La Quinta channel.

"Now they've had a challenge with the EPA,” Barrera said. “They've had a challenge with TCEQ and so once again we are concerned that it creates some volatility for us. So until we collaborate, which we haven't done in the three years that I have been on the council, we communicated but we haven't collaborated."

Mayor Guajardo added that in the end teamwork is essential for moving forward in the project for the plant.

"In conversations that I myself have had with Sean Strawbridge he's committed to working together,” Guajardo said, “working together more collaboratively because yes we must align. To move forward we must align."

Barrera added that there has even been talk of asking the Port to stop it's Desal efforts.

"There's been talk of requesting that they abandon theirs you know, and I don't think that we've got engaged enough to know what's the path forward," Barrera said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.