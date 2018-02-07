The City of Corpus Christi is preparing for crowds to make their way downtown Wednesday as the Mayor's 4th of July Big Bang Celebration kicks off.

Residents can expect live entertainment, a patriotic parade and two fireworks displays along the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

The Mayor's Big Bang Celebration is an annual tradition that is celebrated over a four-day period with many events happening all around the city.

The Big Bang Celebration has been a Corpus Christi tradition since 1977.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII