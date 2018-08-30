Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Two major road projects were approved in first reading by Corpus Christi's City Council Tuesday.

The project affecting Chaparral Street downtown is part of two past bond projects in 2008 and 2012. The first was changing a portion of Chaparral Street from one-way to two-way between Cooper's Alley and I-37.

The change is part of a three-phase plan to improve one of the key streets in the central business district. Along with the change, it would be modifying diagonal parking to parallel parking to make room for two-way traffic.

"This would help traffic flow a little bit better. This would encourage more motorists going to businesses and things like that going through that area," Michelle Villarreal-Leschper said.

If approved in the second reading, the change will take place at the beginning of October.

The second project involves changing the south end of Rodd Field Road from a two-lane to a four-lane with a median. Also, changing the intersection of Rodd Field and Yorktown from a curve to a 'T' intersection.

Construction on the Rodd Field Road improvements is expected to begin by the end of the year if the second reading is approved.

