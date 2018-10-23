Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The city recognized forgotten American Indians who lived in the Coastal Bend.

On Tuesday, the city proclaimed the day as Indigenous Tribes of the Coastal Bend Day.

Surviving tribal members accepted the proclamation that outlined their contributions to the area before others settled it in the mid-1800's.

