Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi has declared the week of July 23 as Feria de las Flores Week and Saturday as Feria de las Flores Day.

The declared days are to honor the Feria de las Flores program that has been with LULAC Council 1 for nearly 60 years. Its goal is to empower young Hispanic women.

Saturday is the day of the pageant, where participants can demonstrate everything they have learned during the program and can receive scholarships. If you're interested in attending the pageant on Saturday, it starts at 6 p.m. at the Richardson Performance Hall at Del Mar College's East Campus.

