City project expected to replace existing roadway lights with LED alternative

The project will be completed in three phases. The first streets to get new lights will be on the Island, Flour Bluff, and Ocean Drive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new project by the City of Corpus Christi is set to help illuminate area roadways.

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, the project will take three years to fully replace all city street lights with new LED lights.

The project will cost the city $500,000. Zanoni said that in return the City will save $400,000 each year.

"The LED lights are cheaper to run. They last longer as well, so we won't have to replace them to pay for new bulbs as well."

