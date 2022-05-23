City project expected to replace existing roadway lights with LED alternative

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new project by the City of Corpus Christi is set to help illuminate area roadways.
According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, the project will take three years to fully replace all city street lights with new LED lights.
The project will cost the city $500,000. Zanoni said that in return the City will save $400,000 each year.
"The LED lights are cheaper to run. They last longer as well, so we won't have to replace them to pay for new bulbs as well."
The project will be completed in three phases. The first streets to get new lights will be on the Island, Flour Bluff, and Ocean Drive.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 'We pushed each other the entire way': Texas mother, daughter graduating from nursing school together
- Trevino family continues Beach to Bay tradition in honor of longtime team member
- What is Corpus Christi's Drought Contingency Plan?
- Coastal Bend foster children's artwork displayed at Funtrackers
- Man arrested on capital murder charges after two women found dead in Corpus Christi apartment
- Kingsville toddler orders 30+ cheeseburgers while mom isn't looking
- Nueces County criminal backlog: Cases outpacing resources to prosecute
- Corpus Christi's 'superhero' neighborhood getting online recognition
- Here's is everything you need to know to vote early in the May 24 primary runoff election
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.