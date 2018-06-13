The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department will sponsor the “Lunch’s On Us!” Summer 2018 Food Service Program from now through Aug. 3.

The program is provided free of charge for all youth ages 1-18. Lunch and afternoon snacks will be provided at 21 sites throughout the city.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and an afternoon snack will be provided from 2:30-3:30 p.m. All sites will be closed Wednesday, July 4.

The dietitian-certified hot lunches are well-balanced meals designed to help children not only develop healthy bodies, but also enhance their academic performance and quality of life.

No qualifications or proof of income are needed. Registration for the summer recreation programs is not required for participation in this program.

For more information and list of sites, visit www.ccparkandrec.com.

