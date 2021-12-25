City issues Boil Water notice for North Padre Island

Only Corpus Christi residents on North Padre Island are required to boil water. All other Corpus Christi residents are not affected by the boil water notice.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has issued a boil water notice for North Padre Island due to low pressure caused by a major water main break at Packery Channel Park Road by the Texas Sealife Center.

In a release, the city issued the notice to customers located in North Padre Island to boil their water before consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions, the release states.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled before use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, residents may purchase bottled water or obtain water from other suitable sources for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the release states, public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or other related purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice.

Emergency repair crews are on site now and will work until the necessary repairs are completed.

"The City of Corpus Christi is issuing this Boil Water Notice as a precautionary measure as we work to repair the water main on North Padre Island," the release states.

