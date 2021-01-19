Healthcare workers to receive booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, county still waiting on bigger shipment for mega clinic

The healthcare workers will receive their second dose today at 2:00 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown, Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The state notified the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District it will receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday designated for Health District staff who fall under Phase 1A of the state vaccine distribution plan for health care workers.

The healthcare workers will receive their second dose today at 2:00 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown, Texas.

The Health District said they are still waiting to be notified by the state when it will receive a shipment of 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. At this time, no delivery date has been assigned however, officials expect the vaccine to arrive today or Wednesday.

When the Health District is notified of the arrival date, a mega vaccine drive-thru clinic will be scheduled at the fairgrounds Wednesday, January 20 or Thursday, January 21, weather permitting, for Phase 1A & 1B individuals only.

During this clinic, the state will be testing the vaccination system for efficiency and to verify we can give all 5,000 doses during a one-day clinic.

The Health District’s mega vaccination clinics are ideal for people with flexible schedules and non-critical health issues.

In addition to the Health District, other local providers have enrolled with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and are approved to provide Plan 1A and 1B COVID-19 vaccines as doses become available. A complete provider list can be found at www.cctexas.com/coronavirus or www.nuecesknows.com.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.