CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — An accident along the southbound side of the Crosstown Expressway and westbound SPID prompted a ramp closure Friday afternoon.

A City of Corpus Christi recycling truck rolled over, spilling a substance on the pavement. Police closed the SPID westbound exit ramp heading south on the Crosstown Expressway.

The initial call said a driver was trapped inside, but the person was able to get out. There is no word on any injuries at this point.

First responders are on the scene cleaning up the oil and trying to move the wreckage out of the way. The SPID ramp was reopened at around 3 p.m.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

