City redistricting set to reach a conclusion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, the Corpus Christi City Council will take a final vote on the city's redistricting plan. That plan has been a subject of debate for the last few weeks as the City adjusts district boundaries for equal voter representation.

This vote will establish the new district boundary lines for local elections. Data for the maps came from the 2020 Census.

At last week's meeting, council members agreed on a map that gives District 2 the highest population at just over 66,000. District 4, meanwhile, has the lowest population with roughly 60,000.

Council members will be able to make last minute changes to the map before they take their final vote.

