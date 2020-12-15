Health experts offer recommendations for celebrating the holidays safely

This year, low-risk activities such as celebrating with household members only and connecting virtually with others are alternatives to large gatherings.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to COVID-19, 2020 holidays and special occasions are being celebrated differently.

Traditionally, Christmas and New Years’ activities involve lots of parties and togetherness. This year, low-risk activities such as celebrating with household members only and connecting virtually with others are alternatives to consider to help everyone have a healthy and safe holiday season.

For upcoming Christmas and New Years’ celebrations, the Corpus Christi Nueces-County Public Health District recommends the following tips:

Christmas:

Shop online to avoid the “Holiday crowds”

Drive around the neighborhood to see the lights, instead of walking

In-person office parties should be canceled. Instead, host a virtual party

Any in-office meals should be served prepackaged

New Year’s:

Find alternatives ways to “ring in” the New Year instead of attending large crowded indoor parties

Host a virtual New Years’ Celebration

For every in-person gathering:

Individuals who are sick or in quarantine should not attend gatherings

Individuals with co-morbidities and considered high risk, should not attend gatherings with non-family members

Invited guests and hosts should be extra careful two weeks before the event

Everyone hosting or attending any Christmas or New Years’ gatherings should continue following safety guidelines and practice the public health 3 W’s:

Wear a mask

Watch your distance and

Wash your hands often