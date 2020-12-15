Health experts offer recommendations for celebrating the holidays safely

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to COVID-19, 2020 holidays and special occasions are being celebrated differently.
Traditionally, Christmas and New Years’ activities involve lots of parties and togetherness. This year, low-risk activities such as celebrating with household members only and connecting virtually with others are alternatives to consider to help everyone have a healthy and safe holiday season.
For upcoming Christmas and New Years’ celebrations, the Corpus Christi Nueces-County Public Health District recommends the following tips:
Christmas:
- Shop online to avoid the “Holiday crowds”
- Drive around the neighborhood to see the lights, instead of walking
- In-person office parties should be canceled. Instead, host a virtual party
- Any in-office meals should be served prepackaged
New Year’s:
- Find alternatives ways to “ring in” the New Year instead of attending large crowded indoor parties
- Host a virtual New Years’ Celebration
For every in-person gathering:
- Individuals who are sick or in quarantine should not attend gatherings
- Individuals with co-morbidities and considered high risk, should not attend gatherings with non-family members
- Invited guests and hosts should be extra careful two weeks before the event
Everyone hosting or attending any Christmas or New Years’ gatherings should continue following safety guidelines and practice the public health 3 W’s:
- Wear a mask
- Watch your distance and
- Wash your hands often
The city has set up a page where the complete list of recommendations can be found.