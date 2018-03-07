With the fourth of July on Wednesday, the Corpus Christi Fire and Police Departments want to remind residents about safety and city ordinances before starting holiday events.

Discharging fireworks inside the city limits including the beach is illegal.

Violators could be issued a fine up to $2,000 per package of fireworks.

If anyone wishes to report illegal fireworks, call 361-886-2677, do not call 911 for fireworks complaints.

The following are firework safety facts:

Make sure children are supervised by adults

Have the landowners' permission

Alcohol and fireworks can be a dangerous combination.

Children should not pick up fireworks that may be left over, as they may still be active.

Read and follow directions exactly.

Never touch a firework after it has been lit.

Use fireworks outdoors only.

Have some extinguishing method like a bucket of water nearby

The City of Corpus Christi wants to keep everyone safe so residents can watch the free firework show Wednesday beginning at 9:30 p.m. on the Bayfront for the Mayor's 4th of July Big Bang Celebration.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII