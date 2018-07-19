Corpus Christi (KIIi news) — The City of Corpus Christi has public cooling centers located at three of the City's senior centers and they are open to everyone.

"It's, it's cool, it's cool," Pete Leal said.

Leal has been coming to the Greenwood Senior Center for four years.

"You can do a lot of stuff in here," Leal said.

Along with the fun stuff and camaraderie that Leal enjoys at the cooling center, he also gets a much needed respite from the South Texas heat.

"And it saves on the electric bill, you know, the air conditioner. Oh my God, big time, big time," Leal said.

The Greenwood Senior Center is one of three cooling sites in Corpus Christi sponsored through a grant by energy company Reliant. The Oveal Williams Senior Center and the Lindale Senior Center are also designated cooling sites.

"We know that maybe not everyone has, I hate to say the luxury, but for some, it is a luxury to have air conditioning," said Lisa Oliver, Superintendent of the City's Parks & Recreation Department.

Oliver has overseen the program since it started six years ago and has watched it grow to offer sanctuary from the heat to not only seniors and disabled but to families as well.

"In the afternoons we're offering additional programming and snacks as well. So having some bottled water, some refreshments," Oliver said.

Also, anyone over 60 is eligible to enjoy a free lunch at the cooling centers.

"Como estan mis amigos," Leal said. "Pa que se les quite."

