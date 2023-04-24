City says they'll continue to improve Airline stormwater drainage

Benjamin's Cameron Rios has been working off of Airline Road and McArdle Street for 3 years. She said each time it floods it becomes an obstacle to get to work.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When heavy rains come to Corpus Christi, it's no surprise to see areas around the Coastal Bend start flooding.

But Airline Road has gained a reputation for it, with the street becoming a priority for the city back in 2021, with a focus on drainage improvements.

The Airline Road Project began in January of 2021 and was completed in October that same year. However, just a few months later -- a major rain event would flood the street again.

The City of Corpus Christi said last August that the flooding was not due to construction or engineering of the street, but rather clogged storm drains.

Fast forward to Sunday's rain event -- the intersection was under water yet again.

Benjamin's employee Cameron Rios has been working off of Airline Road and McArdle Street for 3 years. She said each time it rains -- it becomes an obstacle to get to work.

"I was getting off SPID and I turned left and cars were underwater, people directing traffic," she said. "So I said 'let me go down McArdle,' cars underwater. I was like 'how do I get to work today?'"

Fizz Pop employee Kat Velasquez told 3NEWS that they witnessed many cars stalling out and being towed due to flooding.

"It's really hard because some cars aren't durable in the water, it's low. So we were scared while driving to," she said.

3NEWS reached out to the city for comment and received a statement that reads:

The City of Corpus Christi received approximately 3-to-4 inches of rain in a short period of time leading to city-wide flooding on Sunday, but City employees were hard at work trying to limit the effects of the rain.

Over the course of the day, Public Works employees completed 90 street inspections and flood responses, cleared 120 catch basins of debris, cleared 15 storm grates, and inspected and cleared six major ditches.

Our entire stormwater system was stressed due to the intensity of the rain that fell yesterday.

The Airline Rd stormwater system was improved during the reconstruction, but it is just the start of the improvements that are needed for the 2.3 miles of stormwater pipes and channels that the water has to travel down McArdle and ultimately outfall into Oso Bay by the university. Improvements will continue in future Bond Projects such as the one that occurred on Airline Rd.

Over the course of the day, Corpus Christi Public Works employees completed 90 street inspections and floor responses. They also cleared 120 catch basins of debris, cleared 15 storm grates and inspected and cleared six major ditches.

