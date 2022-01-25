City seeing delay in repairing potholes due to insufficient manpower

According to City Councilman Gil Hernandez, the rain has also pushed back some work because they can't work on the potholes while the ground is wet.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The potholes around the Coastal Bend have proven to be more difficult then ever to try and repair.

Crews with the City's Public Work Department have been trying to fill those street craters for some time as part of Mayor Paulette Guajardo's new Save Our Streets initiative.

Council member Gil Hernandez said the Public Works Department are currently seeing a 40% decrease of employees this year.

"We just aren't getting enough people and that has caused us to lose some ground," Hernandez said. "Not only that but also reconstruction and some of the inhouse work that we normally do."

Hernandez said that the lack of manpower is why the City held a public job fair at the Solid Waste Building. The hiring event was looking to fill multiple positions across the Public Works Department, including street maintenance. Over 90 job seekers took part in today's job fair where they had the opportunity to apply, interview and fill out the pre-employment paperwork.

"I saw the job fair online, and thought it would be a great place since I'm a new guy to the area to find job opportunities and get employment," said job applicant Cory Daniel. "I'm looking forward to filling some potholes."

Right now the department is processing over 30 applicants for drug test results and background screening.

If all comes back good, they will have the opportunity to begin the job as early as Monday.

According to Hernandez, the rain has also pushed back some work because they can't work on the potholes while the ground is wet. However, they plan to address the potholes as soon as possible.

"I get it, I ask people to be patient, We are working on it," Hernandez said.

If residents were not able to make it to the job fair, there is still an opportunity for them to apply. Applicants can apply on the City of Corpus Christ's website.

