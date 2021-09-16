City sets sights on restoring Packery Channel with grant funding

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni in 2017, Hurricane Harvey caused extensive damage to the channel's infrastructure and walkways.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Packery Channel is set to receive some huge relief after the effects of Hurricane Harvey nearly four years ago.

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni in 2017, Hurricane Harvey caused extensive damage to the channel's infrastructure and walkways.

"As you look around you can see the ups and downs that roller coaster look, and we’ve been going back in forth with the fed government, we had hiccups, to get this fixed today. but not make it like it was but make it even better,’ Zanoni said.

The channel opened in 2006, allowing easy access to the Gulf of Mexico for things like boating and constant tidal exchange.



"This is our gateway to our gulf beaches,” Smith said. “Corpus Christi is the gateway to more public beach than any other beach in the nation, and it starts right here at packer channel.”

According to Zanoni, the Packery Channel restoration along with the park road 22 bridge being built are examples of tremendous growth on padre island.