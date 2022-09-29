An oldie but a goodie: City throws a party as CC turns 170

Mariachis were on-hand to help city officials celebrate the Sparkling City by the Sea's founding.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked Corpus Christi’s 170th birthday; the city was founded in 1852.



Festivities took place at Corpus Christi City Hall, and mayor Paulette Guajardo pointed out that it also falls during Hispanic Heritage Month.



Guajardo also tells 3NEWS that Corpus Christi's population is 60 percent Hispanic, and that the two events taking place at the same time encourages diversity.

"It gives me such a sense of pride and humility,” she said. “I was born and raised here. I went to Flour Bluff High School. I'm an Islander. And now I'm the 58th mayor of Corpus Christi. To be able to stand here and celebrate as the leader of this city is a true blessing."

