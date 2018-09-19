CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The City announced Wednesday that they will begin releasing water from Lake Corpus Christi in order to maintain the integrity of the Wesley Seale Dam and minimize flooding.

Officials said they have been monitoring the water flow into Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon after this past weekend's rains, and that river forecasts predict the water in Lake Corpus Christi to exceed the dam's capacity.

In order to protect the dam's integrity, water releases from Lake Corpus Christi will begin Wednesday on a limited basis.

Officials said the releases will help maintain the dam's integrity while keeping as much water as possible in Lake Corpus Christi and minimizing any downstream flooding along the Nueces River.

Also, as combined lake levels approach 50-percent, Interim City Manager Keith Selman ordered Wednesday that Stage 1 water restrictions be lifted immediately.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII