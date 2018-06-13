City Council voted Wednesday to change the inspection process for backflow preventers. It's a change they said will save residents money.

Large backflow preventers are used for businesses and industries around the city to keep water from backing up into the City's water system. Smaller versions are used by residents who can tap water wells on their property and connect to their homes, which share a connection to City water.

The changes to the current ordinance bring the rules in line with those already established for Texas cities by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

"This will save some homeowners, some residential owners of these devices, some testing and inspection costs in the future. We're still going to test these devices when we install them. We'll still test them if they have to be repaired sometime in the future, but we won't have this ongoing every three-year testing cycle as we have been," Gene DeLauro said.

According to DeLauro, improvements to the City's water system get the credit for relaxing the City rules to state standards. Testing of the devices costs the average homeowner $125 every three years.

The amendments will bring the City into compliance and aligned with TCEQ standards for backflow preventers.

