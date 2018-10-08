Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi will be handing out free sandbags Saturday at West Guth Park along the 9700 block of Up River Road.

The automated sand filling machine is a free service for people in the area to use to make filling sandbags quick and easy. You can take up to six sandbags home if you stop by Saturday, but you are urged to bring someone along to help load the bags.

The sandbags are great to have for extreme weather events or any other projects you might need them for.

The sandbag giveaway will be held from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. If you can't make Saturday's event you can go to the J.C. Elliot Collection Center on Wednesday's.

If residents do plan on getting sandbags, it's recommended to bring a friend because the bags can weight up to 50 pounds each.

