City to install new LED illuminated street signs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City council approved the purchase of 56 new LED illuminated street name signs at their meeting Tuesday. The nearly $74,000 comes from the fiscal year 2021 Streets Fund.

The purpose of the new lighted street signs is to improve safety by "enhancing nighttime visibility" of street signs at local intersections.

“The new internally-illuminated LED street signs will help enhance street name visibility for drivers. Public safety is one of my top priorities and upgrading our street signs makes our City safer,” Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said.

A total of 56 LED signs will be installed at 13 signalized intersections. Nine of the 13 intersections will receive illuminated street name signs for the first time.

