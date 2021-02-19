x
City of Corpus Christi to offer free bottled water at five locations

Water will be limited to two cases per vehicle.
Credit: Richard Vogel/AP Photos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is offering free bottled water to residents at five different locations Friday. 

The drive-thru distribution will be limited to two cases of water per vehicle and will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Hilltop Senior Center, 11425 Leopard Street
  • Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District, 1702 Horne Road
  • Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Road
  • Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road
  • Bill Witt Park, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard

The city asks that everyone follow traffic cones and signage at each location in order to ensure smooth traffic flow and operation. 

For more information call the city's 24-hour Customer Service Call Center at (361) 826-2489 (CITY) or visit www.cctexas.com/waterboil

