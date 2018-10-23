Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi released more water Tuesday from the Wesley Seale Dam as Texas braces for more tropical rain.

Currently, remnants of Hurricane Willia in Mexico is expected to bring heavy water flows on the Nueces River and fill Lake Corpus Christi.

Part of the plan for the city is to relieve pressure on the dam.

According to city water managers, Lake Corpus Christi is just over 90% capacity, and Choke Canyon is just over 45-perfect full.

The Water Department is trying to minimize flooding for residents who live downstream along the Nueces River.

Residents are being told that the flooding they've had to deal with for about the last two weeks is likely to get worse.

"We've been releasing over the past week due to some flood water coming into lake Corpus Christi, so our 3-main objectives are public health and safety of the public as well as maintaining the integrity of the Wesley Seale Dam and getting our reservoir full," said Gabriel Ramirez, assistant director of water quality.

The city is encouraging residents along the Nueces River to prepare for more flooding by moving their personal property to higher ground.

