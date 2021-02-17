City to shut off water to Flour Bluff at 3 p.m. Wednesday in order to isolate broken water main

The service will be off for about three to four hours as crews work to isolate the broken water main.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi put out word Wednesday afternoon that they will be shutting off water to Flour Bluff for a few hours starting at 3 p.m. in order to locate the broken water main responsible for the citywide disruptions.

According to the City, water crews have narrowed their search down to three water mains that deliver water to Flour Bluff. In order to determine which one it is, they have to shut off the water service to Flour Bluff.

The service will be off for about three to four hours as crews investigate.

The City encourages all water customers to conserve water at this time.

Residents with concerns can contact the City's customer call center at 361-826-2489.