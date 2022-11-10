City council roundup: $7.2M allotted for libraries, streets, Art Center

Libraries will get hotspots, and the Art Center and Wooldridge Road will both get needed repairs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council approved $2.3 million for repairs and improvements to the Arts Center of Corpus Christi on Tuesday.



Improvements include renovations to both the structure’s exterior and interior.



The project also aims to identify any potential leaks and solve water-intrusion issues possibly affecting the building.



Construction is scheduled to begin in November and is expected to be completed in Spring 2023.

Street repairs funded on Wooldridge Road, from Everhart to Cascade

Reconstruction money for Wooldridge Road also was allotted.



The street will see new asphalt pavement and utility improvements from Everhart to Cascade.

The city said in a release Tuesday that the last time the street was sealed was 2011, and it is now in bad condition.

The $2.5-million project is expected to include a two-lane roadway with new pavement, curb and gutter installations, as well as sidewalks, and utility improvements to both water and stormwater, among its improvements.

Libraries get money for hotspots

Corpus Christi Public Libraries also will get $2.4 million in funding to provide Wi-Fi hotspots for patrons.

