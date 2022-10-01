City updates weekend COVID-19 numbers, adds 672 more positive cases for Sunday, Jan. 9

The update brings the total positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend to 1,802.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Updated COVID-19 numbers from over the weekend rose by more than 600 cases than what was originally reported.

The City of Corpus Christi sent updated positive COVID-19 case numbers Monday afternoon from weekend testing. They show 753 positive test from Saturday, Jan. 8 and 1,049 new cases on Sunday, Jan 9.

The city originally reported just 377 new cases Sunday.

One death was reported Saturday and no deaths were reported Sunday, according to city officials.

The city added four deaths and 689 new cases on Monday, Jan. 11.

134 people are currently in the hospital battling the virus, with 37 people in the ICU.

Nueces County officials recently asked the state for 95 nurses and respiratory therapists. The good news is that some of those workers are already here.

"We are at the same exact point that we don't like to be which is that we have diminished hospital capacity," Canales said. "This is where people have to understand we already have Over 60 state nurses and respiratory therapists working in our community to help us out."

Nueces County is in the highest risk level for COVID-19 community transmission.

Level 4: Extreme Risk is put into place when there is an uncontrollable spread of the virus or healthcare capacity is critical.

At this level, attending indoor and outdoor events, going to gyms, visiting bars or restaurants is not recommended for anyone, vaccinated or not.

