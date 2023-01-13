Corpus Christi Water logos to go on local water storage tanks at a cost of $212K

Mayor Paulette Guajardo adds that it will create a stronger identity for Corpus Christi Water.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is using it's new water logo -- this time on all elevated water storage tanks around the city.

It's a reminder that the city is the sole provider for this part of the Coastal Bend -- and serves over half a million customers.

Corpus Christi Water Chief Operating Officer Mike Murphy said he believes it's important for this to happen.

"We thought it was important people know what we do in the good service we are providing," he said. "The big thing about this one is putting the logo city of Corpus Christi Water on all of our elevated storage tanks so you know you are in the city limits of Corpus Christi and we are providing your water."

The price tag comes in at $212,000 for the rebranding.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo adds that it will create a stronger identity for Corpus Christi Water.

