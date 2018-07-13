CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — City crews are urging drivers to stay clear of the area near Alameda and Robert on Friday. The section of roadway is closed in both directions as the water department is busy making repairs to a broken water main.

The pipe burst early Thursday morning and crews were worked on the lines for most of the day. Then late Thursday night the water began spewing out again. More people were called out to the area and worked through the early morning hours on Friday. As of 8:00 a.m. on Friday crews were still trying to repair the pipe.

The City of Corpus Christi is warning drivers to find an alternate route and avoid the area. There is no word on how long the repairs might take, but we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

