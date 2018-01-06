Corpus Christi has been facing a drought for over a month now, and if rain doesn't come soon the City says it has a water conservation plan ready to put in place.

As of right now, the City is not preparing for conservation; but if we don't get rain in the next week that's where the City could be heading.

Sometime this month, Mayor Joe McComb said the City will initiate the water management plan. It includes only watering before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on trash pickup days. Another plan if drought conditions persist is to turn to desalination pants.

The City also has a grant from the Texas Water Development Board to identify some places that might be accessible for water desalination. Their goal is to have a non-interruptable water supply.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII