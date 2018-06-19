With flooding throughout the Coastal Bend, it brought many inches of rain Tuesday which caused a city water main break along Frontage Road of I-37 near Port Avenue.

For city crews to fix the water main break traffic had to be diverted in the area.

3News reporter Taylor Alanis was live at the scene for the water main break.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII