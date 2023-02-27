City will reduce Everhart Road to one lane to investigate potential water leak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Tuesday, Reytec Construction Resources will reduce traffic on Everhart Road to one lane to investigate a potential water leak under the roadway, said a city press release.
Both north and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane near Bonner and Corona Drive.
Additionally, traffic on Curtis Drive will only be allowed to turn right on Everhart Road. Traffic will not be allowed to turn left.
Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes and follow all posted construction signage in the area.
