City working with veterans to come up with master plan for Sherrill Park

An architect is set to draw up plans for the improvement based on what veterans would like to see.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park host events year round, from Memorial Day ceremonies to Fourth of July celebrations -- but most residents want a relief from the South Texas heat.

Assistant Director of the Veteran's Band of Corpus Christi John Earhart said the park's palm trees and city built shade structures don't provide adequate protection from the heat.

”It doesn’t cover the audience when Memorial Day comes around. It doesn't cover the audience when Veterans Day comes around and other functions," he said.

The veterans band plays at nearly every event at the park. Earhart told 3NEWS that at some of the events they have played at people have actually passed out because of the heat.

He added that they’ve asked the city for years to do something about the lack of shade.

"For years now we’ve been promised a better Sherrill Park with shade in particular. Shade in particular, they’ve made some improvements, but still not enough shade," he said.

City Parks Director Robert Dodd is hoping all veterans will help the city come up with a master plan for the park.

"I think if community members want shade, they want some kind of shade structure, this is their time to make sure they are able express that to our architect with Turner and Ramirez Architect Firm," he said.



3NEWS was told that the master plan should be presented to city council next month. That’s when everyone should have a better idea of what improvements will be made and how much it will cost.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.