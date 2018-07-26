Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi wants to feed children for free as part of this summer's Lunch On Us program.

The program is currently underway at four different recreation centers around town as the City's Parks & Recreation Department hosts several summer programs at the same locations. The lunch is part of a separate program that has been accredited by the Texas Department of Agriculture to keep kids eating nutritious meals during the summer months.

"This is the time that the kids are out for summer, for the summer program, so we want them to know that they have a place to come and eat," Recreation Coordinator Kirk Wood said. "Some people may not be able to afford certain things so we just want to be able to offer that to them."

The program will end Aug. 3, so if you haven't made it out yet you still have time. Lunch is served during the week from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Oso, Joe Garza and Lindale recreation centers, as well as the Ben Garza Gym. All children under 18 are welcome.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII