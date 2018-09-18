Corpus Christi (KIII news) — There were more complaints at Tuesday's City Council meeting about water bills, some totaling more than $1,000 ass due to a glitch in the system.

The City of Corpus Christi changed over to a new computer billing system and changed the formula for calculating water bills at the beginning of the year, and there have been complaints ever since.

"My issue this morning is my water bill. I live alone. My house is 5,000 square foot, and I have a pool and it's just me, and my water bill was $1,500 this month," Corpus Christi resident Dave Resendez said.

Resendez was one of several who said they have been plagued by unusually high water bills for months and have incurred more expenses trying to determine if something was wrong.

"I've had a hydrostatic test, I've had my pool checked, and I've had my irrigation checked twice," Resendez said.

Resendez said he has paid almost $10,000 in water bills since last September.

Another problem mentioned by residents is the utility office call takers who promise to contact them back, but no one ever does.

"This year I'm seeing a 301-percent increase on my water bill. I live in a modest home. About 2,400 square feet. My wife and my daughter," Corpus Christi resident Mike Staff said. "We're not doing anything differently than I did back in 2017 when my water bill averaged $78 to $80 a month. This year I'm averaging $275 a month."

Several City Council members said they have heard from constituents with similar complaints.

"This particular issue needs to be elevated to the point where if they can't come in the next few days, we got to figure out whether to pull the plug on that system or not," Councilman Rudy Garza said.

"Having a new system, a new rate structure on there, we have issues," Councilman Greg Smith said. "So yes. I would encourage you as City Manager to put all hands on deck and we've got to get this thing taken care of."

Interim City Manager Keith Selman agrees there is a problem with the software and rate structure, as well as call takers.

"We are putting together a strategy for our call center, and our utilities department to have a multi fronted effort in dealing with our calling system," Selman said.

Selman said he hopes to make some progress to report to Council at the next meeting.

