City's Solid Waste Services reminds residents to dispose of holiday recyclables accordingly

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Christmas around the corner, residents are sure to have their fair share of recyclables to dispose of.

The City of Corpus Christi's Solid Waste Services reminds residents that the holidays are a perfect time to practice recycling. Solid Waste Director David Lehfeldt said that residents often throw away items that aren't recyclable. He adds that doing this can cause more harm than good when dumping trash in their respective bins.

"This time of year there is a lot of extra trash going on," Lehfeldt said. "Some things we think ought to be recyclable aren't. Wrapping paper, ribbons and bows, they have sparkly or other things attached to them. They don't really recycle well and can sometimes be problematic for us."

If you're not sure if an item is recyclable, then you can visit the City's website for more information.

