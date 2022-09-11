City's Southside to receive major improvements as part of the City's 2022 Bond Project

39.5 million of the $92.5 million for streets are going to the city's southside. $20 million of that money headed to the Yorktown area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bond that will give $90 million to street improvements across town was passed during Tuesday night's election.

A big chunk of that money will be going towards the city's fast expanding southside.

$39.5 million of the $92.5 million for streets are going to the city's southside, with $20 million going to the Yorktown area. 3NEWS spoke with area businesses who welcome the opportunity.

Lynnae Zdansky owns Blakely Rae Boutique with her daughter, which is located just off Timbergate -- one of the streets slated to receive $3.5 million.

"We are in a brand new shopping center," she said. "We were the first ones to open. Now there are other ones opening. So there is going to be a lot more traffic here," she said.

Zdansky said the intersection can get pretty congested with more businesses expanding into the southside.

"Any improvements would be greatly needed in this area," she said.

Other streets listed in Bond 2022's Prop A include:

Bonner - $4.2M

Martin - $2.7M

Holly - $1.2M

Aaron - $2.8M

Carroll Lane - $5.1M

3NEWS spoke with one resident who wanted to remain anonymous. They have lived on Carroll Lane for nine years and said that street conditions have always been a headache.

"We've lost tires constantly, when there is a big pot hole," they said.

The resident said that he is excited that his street is included in the bond project.

"We all would appreciate it if we could do things about these streets. They are really, really bad," they said.

