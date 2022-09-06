Beto O'Rourke coming to Corpus Christi with civil rights leader Dolores Huerta

The candidate will be joining Huerta's "Juntos Se Puede" tour, which will make its Corpus Christi stop on Sunday, Sept. 18.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke announced Tuesday that he will be coming to Corpus Christi in September along with civil rights leader Dolores Huerta.

Huerta will host her "Juntos Se Puede" Tour with O'Rourke at her side as they travel to Brownsville, McAllen, Corpus Christi and San Antonio Sept. 17-18. The tour will make its Corpus Christi stop on Sunday, Sept. 18.

“It is my honor to work alongside Dolores Huerta, a tireless champion for the civil rights and voting rights of every single American, especially those workers who are too often taken for granted or written off,” O’Rourke said in a news release. “Together, we will fight for all Texans — no matter who you are, who you love, where you are from, or who you support.”

Huerta has spent a majority of her life fighting for advocacy and civil rights. She has fought alongside prominent activist leader Cesar Chavez, and has even founded the Dolores Huerta Foundation and United Farm Workers of America, where she still continues her advocacy.

“We have the people. We have the movement. We have the army that is going to get Beto O’Rourke elected so we can stop the hatred,” Huerta said in a news release.

