College football player from North Texas dies at 21 after sudden collapse

Defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough played football at Sachse High School.

SACHSE, Texas — A college football player from North Texas has died after a sudden collapse, his school said Sunday. He was 21.

Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) in Arkansas announced the death of defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough in a Twitter post. Further details surrounding his death were not released.

Before heading to Arkansas in 2019, Yarbrough played football at Sachse High School in North Texas. The city of Sachse is about 20 miles northeast of Dallas.

THV11 reported the 21-year-old played in the OBU Tigers' season opener last Thursday, Sept. 1. He recorded two tackles in the Tigers' win against Oklahoma Baptist.

Today the Ouachita community mourns the loss of senior Clark Yarbrough, who died this morning following a sudden collapse. Join us in praying for his family and friends. More information about campus gatherings following this tragedy will be released soon. pic.twitter.com/ePaiYphwN0 — Ouachita Baptist University (@Ouachita) September 4, 2022

Yarbrough had 27 tackles in the 2021 season and received an honorable mention selection for the All-Great American Conference

OBU said it will be soon be releasing more information about campus gatherings to remember the 21-year-old.

Sachse High School Principal Shae Creel offered his condolences.