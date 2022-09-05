College football player from North Texas dies at 21 after sudden collapse

SACHSE, Texas — A college football player from North Texas has died after a sudden collapse, his school said Sunday. He was 21.
Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) in Arkansas announced the death of defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough in a Twitter post. Further details surrounding his death were not released.
Before heading to Arkansas in 2019, Yarbrough played football at Sachse High School in North Texas. The city of Sachse is about 20 miles northeast of Dallas.
THV11 reported the 21-year-old played in the OBU Tigers' season opener last Thursday, Sept. 1. He recorded two tackles in the Tigers' win against Oklahoma Baptist.
Yarbrough had 27 tackles in the 2021 season and received an honorable mention selection for the All-Great American Conference
OBU said it will be soon be releasing more information about campus gatherings to remember the 21-year-old.
Sachse High School Principal Shae Creel offered his condolences.
"In this business, you see a lot of things. You share the wins, the losses, the laughs, the cries…and so on. Nothing prepares you for the loss of life. We lost a good one. Rest easy big man!" Creel said on Twitter.