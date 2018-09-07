Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Residents near the Corpus Christi International Airport have been dealing with a major flooding problem for at least two years now.

It's not only a problem for those living in the area, but for drivers on the rural highways in that neighborhood -- and it's a problem that was supposed to be fixed already.

"The water is standing because the ditches along the side have filled up and the responsability for those ditches belongs to the railroad," resident Bill Chism said.

Chism was referring to the intersection of Rand Morgan Road and Business 44. He said one side of the drainage ditch is the responsibility of the railroad, and the other is the responsibility of the City.

Two years ago, the City, Nueces County, Texas Department of Transportation and Kansas City Southern met to determine who had to clean the drains. The City has cleaned out the drains on their side of the road, but not the railroad.

Chism said that leads to school buses driving through standing water on Rand Morgan as they approach the intersection.

"Well the City sometimes comes out and puts markers on the side and then the bus drivers drive between that, but they're going through standing water," Chism said.

Nueces County Commissioner John Marez, who represents the area, said it is not a problem exclusive to the Clarkwood area and they are in contact with the rail line owners.

"So the problem we have there in the City of Agua Dulce and the community of Banquete and other parts along that road and into Corpus Christi is the drainage. It hits that barrier now and it collects, and so that's a big problem that we are facing with KCS," Marez said. "And so that's another reason we've reached out to them as well, to help with that flooding."

Marez said he believes they will send work crews to the affected railroad culverts, but the question still is when.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII