It was an emotional Thursday night for King High School students as they walked the stage for graduation at the American Bank Center.

Graduation marks the end of one chapter for thousands of high school seniors and the beginning of another as they embark on their next journey.

Parents, family, and friends were in attendance of the students were so proud of their graduates.

The class of 2018 got through a hurricane Harvey and even a little December snow.

Congratulations to King High School class of 2018 from Kiii-TV.

