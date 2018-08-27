Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Monday was the first day of school for students at Dawson Elementary and the rest of the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

It's a day that can be a bit nerve-wracking for parents and their students, especially if it is their first time being away from each other. According to CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez, it's normal for parents to be a little anxious, but he reassured them that their children are in good hands.

"The schools need to establish some procedures up front. Let the students get used to the routine and then they'll be a little bit more open as we get through the school year," Hernandez said.

Dawson Elementary was just one of many CCISD schools that started their first day. 3News wishes all the Coastal Bend students and teachers a great school year.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII