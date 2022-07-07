Clay pottery art on full display at Corpus Christi Art Center

Support local artists by visiting the 19th Annual Barry Brown Clay Studio exhibit at the Art Center of Corpus Christi.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 19th Annual Barry Brown Clay Studio exhibit is on display at the Art Center of Corpus Christi.

Pottery pieces on display are made by local artists who work at the Barry Brown Clay Studio located inside the center.

This annual exhibit is a way to honor all the clay artists who work in the studio, Executive Director of the Art Center Dianna Bluntzer said.

The pieces are on display, but the real magic happens behind the scenes in the clay studio.

Esther Wheat the President of the Clay Studio gave First Edition a closer look at the process of making pottery.

"It starts just with a lump of clay," said Wheat. "It's a process of centering it, pulling it and turning it into whatever you want it to be."

All of the pottery pieces on display are for sale.

“It is extremely special when you take something home and you have a piece where you perhaps met the artist who made it,” said Bluntzer.

There are other exhibits within the center and admission is free. In addition to showing pottery pieces, you can sign up for class.

For more information on the exhibit, click here.