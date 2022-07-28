CLEAR Alert: Aransas Pass PD search for woman who may have been abducted

APPD is searching for 32 year-old Samantha Lopez, who was last seen at 11 p.m. on Wednesday. According to APPD, it's possible she may be being held against her will.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas Pass Police put an alert out Thursday night regarding a woman last seen late Wednesday night, who may have possibly been abducted.

Police are searching for 32 year-old Samantha Lopez, who was last seen at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The last report from family and friends is that she may have been at San Juan's Mexican restaurant on South Commercial Street. It's while there, a man potentially identified as her boyfriend Joseph Torres, jumped into her vehicle and rode off with her.

According to APPD, it's possible she may be being held against her will. There is an active protective order against Torres, that's supposed to protect her from being contacted by him.

Police said Lopez drives a gray minivan with a missing hubcap on the left front tire. If residents know where she may be, they are encouraged to call police.