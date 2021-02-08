CLEAR Alert issued for missing San Antonio woman

Katalina Woody, 23, was last seen around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, police said. SAPD said her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to find a missing San Antonio woman who officials believe is at risk for experiencing a credible threat to her own health and safety. Katalina Woody, 23, was last seen around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1.

A CLEAR Alert was issued by the Texas Alert Network.

The San Antonio Police Department describes Woody as being 5’01”, weighing about 170 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes, a lip piercing, scars on both arms and an owl tattoo on her right forearm.

She was last seen at 4934 NW Loop 410.