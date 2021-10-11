CLEAR Alert issued for 54-year-old woman last seen in College Station

Tabatha Lynn Carpenter was last seen near the 2700 block of Jennifer Circle in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is searching for 54-year-old Tabatha Lynn Carpenter. She was last seen on the 2700 block Jennifer Circle in College Station on Thursday.

Police said she was last seen in a white 2018 Toyota 4Runner with Texas license plate CPAWS. Law enforcement believes the woman poses a threat to her own health and safety.